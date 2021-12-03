Pagham win at Little Common - East Preston test is next

Jack Langford / Picture: Roger Smith

They made the 118-mile round trip on Tuesday night and with the weather really playing its part the game was an entertaining one. It took Ryan Morey five minutes to open the scoring. The goal came from an energetic front three press, with the ball falling back to the Little Common keeper. Morey chased another lost cause and earned himself a goal when the keeper failed to move the ball quick enough and Morey nicked it from the feet of the goalkeeper and rolled it into the back of the net.

Pagham struggled to match that tempo in possession but Little Common started to string some nice passing moves together, and it didn’t take long for an equaliser, an easy nod home for Lewis Hole.

With the weather worsening, it became harder for both teams to get the ball down and play. Lukas Micevicius won the ball high up the pitch, and cut in on the edge of the box looking like he was to shoot - but then slipped the ball into Jack Langford's path and he calmly slotted home.

From a Jack Barnes corner the ball fell to Langford, who seemingly handled the ball into his own path to smash the ball home, with the Little Common bench and players protesting to the officials - which saw captain Hole shown a yellow card and sent to the sinbin.

In the second half Pagham pressed for a fourth before 17-year-old Finlay Smith came on for Micevicius,

Little Common slowly found their way back into the game and really started to take control, moving the ball impressively in the monsoon. Lions veteran Grant Radmore came on to help see the game out.

The referee awarded Common a questionable penalty which player boss Russell Eldridge tucked home. But Pagham held on for the win and a deserved three points.

Next up, East Preston are at the Lions' Den on Saturday - their last home game of the year.