Peterborough sack Josh Yorwerth, former Sunderland triallist and Newcastle United defender on Hartlepool's radar - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Former Sunderland trialist and Newcastle United defender David Edgar is on the radar of National League side Hartlepool United.

The 31-year-old, who started his senior career at St James’ Park, is thought to be keen on securing a club in England having left USA-based outfit Ottawa Fury last year.

Edgar’s search first began at Sunderland in December before trials at Carlisle United and most recently Bradford City under old boss David Hopkin.

Pools are enduring somewhat of a defensive crisis following long-term injuries suffered by Michael Raynes and Carl Magnay, as well as a two-game suspension handed out to Peter Kioso.

Ex-Bradford City favourite Mark Bower has played down talk linking with the vacant managerial role at Valley Parade.

Bower, Bradford born in bred, spent 12 years as a Bantams player from 1997 to 2009 and remains in the city as manager of National League North outfit Bradford Park Avenue.

The 39-year-old emerged as an early frontrunner for the job, first priced at a 5/1 shot with odds increasing to 10/1 on early Wednesday morning.

He told the Telegraph and Argus: "It's very flattering to be on a list like that, but no nothing at all. I'm sure that I would know about it if there was anything in it.

"I really hope they get the right guy in to get them out the mess that they're in and get them safe this season. That's all I can say on that really."

Peterborough United have sacked Josh Yorwerth following his four-year ban for a doping offence.

Yorwerth, 23, was handed what is believed to be the longest ban in English football history following a doping charge.

He was found guilty of avoiding a drugs tester who called at his Peterborough home and of taking cocaine.

Barnsley captain Adam Davies is happy to put contract talks on hold and focus on securing promotion to the Championship.

The Wales goalkeeper, who joined the Tykes from Sheffield Wednesday in June 2014, is out of contract at Oakwell in the summer.

Davies has won many plaudits this term for his performances between the sticks for Daniel Stendel's side, who sit second in League One.

"I've spoken before, a couple of weeks ago, we are just going to wait until the end of the season and have the talks then," Davies told the Sheffield Star.

"Our focus is just fully on football and trying to get promotion back to the Championship."

In League Two, Crawley Town defender David Sesay is being tracked by West Bromwich Albion, according to The Sun.

Sesay, 20, has featured 13 times this term after making his first-team bow last year, where he has already caught the eye of a host of Championship clubs.

The Sun report said the Reds are want to keep Sesay next season - in the hope they secure their Football League status and then kick on next term.

The versatile former Watford youth product, will have a year left on his current deal in the summer, but with interest from bigger clubs, the Crawley could struggle to convince him to stay.