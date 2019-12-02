Picture special and 'What they said' after Chichester City's heroic effort at Tranmere in the FA Cup

Chichester City won plenty of praise - and probably quite a number of new fans - after their epic FA Cup effort at Tranmere.

They were goalless against their League One hosts after an hour before the floodgates opened and Rovers scored five in a quarter of an hour. But Chi had the final say when Ryan Peake touched in a late corner, making the final score 5-1 - delighting the 400-plus fans who made the trip.

The Chichester players celebrate Ryan Peake's late goal / Picture by Daniel Harker

People - including many with no previous connection to Chi - has plenty to say about City's efforts. Here's a selection of what was said on Twitter:

Bognor Regis Town FC - Great effort, you should be proud, well done!

Midhurst Football Club - Fantastic effort, certainly did yourselves and non-league football proud. Enjoy the memories.

FA Cup Factfile - Bad luck today guys, but everyone involved with the club can be mightily proud of your #FACup achievements this season

The Emirates FA Cup - What an incredible journey you've had! #UpTheChi

Ian Darke (match commentator for BT Sport) - Chichester did themselves proud at Tranmere. Played some good stuff - but predictably got tired against a team 5 leagues higher. Tranmere clinical in second half.

Lynsey Hipgrave (BT Sport presenter) - Brilliant emiratesfacup run come to an end but they did themselves proud. Congratulations to

@tranmererovers!

Elliot Randle - Top class performance from all your lads. Good luck for the rest of the season

Peter Conroy - You should be very pleased and proud of your lads for all their effort today. For more than 60 minutes they kept Rovers out, and still kept going into added time. Good Luck for the rest of your season from a Tranmere fan. We got beat 0-7 (FAC) in Jan, and then got promoted in May.

SouthWaves Radio - Well done guys!

Non League Crowds - Superb @EmiratesFACup run - you did yourselves proud and a whole lot more people have heard of Chichester City now!!

Zach Thornton - Did yourselves proud today, quality performance the goal was truly deserved! Did Sussex and the town proud! #upthechi

Kerry Gleadle- My two sons and I were born in Chichester and we moved to USA when they were 8 and 5! My oldest happened to arrive in Manchester yesterday and was at game today! Well done Chi #UpTheChi

