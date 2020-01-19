Picture special - Bognor beat Folkestone in seven-goal thriller

Mason Walsh and Doug Tuck had struck to keep them in it before Matt Casey and Brad Lethbridge scored the goals that secured three points, the Rocks' second straight win. Read a match report here and see the best of Tommy McMillan's pictures on the pages that follow.

1. Bognor v Folkestone picture special The Rocks take on Folkestone / Picture: Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

The Rocks take on Folkestone / Picture: Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

The Rocks take on Folkestone / Picture: Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

The Rocks take on Folkestone / Picture: Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

View more