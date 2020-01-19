Picture special - Bognor beat Folkestone in seven-goal thriller
Bognor left it late to get their noses in front as they timed their comeback perfectly to defeat Folkestone 4-3 in front of a jubilant crowd of 497 at Nyewood Lane.
Mason Walsh and Doug Tuck had struck to keep them in it before Matt Casey and Brad Lethbridge scored the goals that secured three points, the Rocks' second straight win. Read a match report here and see the best of Tommy McMillan's pictures on the pages that follow.
1. Bognor v Folkestone picture special
The Rocks take on Folkestone / Picture: Tommy McMillan