Picture special - Chichester City v Worthing

Chichester City and Worthing drew 3-3 in a pre-season friendly at Oaklands Park as they gear up for the start of the season in their respective Isthmian League divisions.
It was a useful run-out for Miles Rutherford's City, newly promoted to the Isthmian south-east division, and for Adam Hinshelwood's Worthing, who are in the Isthmian premier. Next up for City is the Sussex Community Shield game v Bognor at Lancing on Tuesday night. See Neil Holmes City-Worthing pictures on these pages.
Action from Chichester City v Worthing / Picture by Neil Holmes