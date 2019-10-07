Picture special from Chichester City's famous FA Cup win over Enfield
Anyone who was at Oaklands Park on Saturday is unlikely to forget it in a hurry. A bumper crowd packed into the football enclosure to see Chi City cause an FA Cup shock - beating Enfield Town to reach the final qualifying round.
Lloyd Rowlatt scored a dramatic late winner to send Chi through to the last stage before the likes of Pompey, Ipswich, Charlton and Sunderland join the party. Kate Shemilt was one of a number of photographers present and you can see her images on these pages. Don't miss full coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.
Chichester City v Enfield in the FA Cup / Picture by Kate Shemilt