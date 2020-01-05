Plenty of possession - but no Pagham points at Hassocks

Pagham went down 2-0 to Hassocks at the Beacon, despite probably deserving something from the game.

Manager Kerry Hardwell said: "It was a very disappointing performance today from the boys on a day where I thought we could hit 2020 with three points.

"We lacked passion and determination and also creativity going forward, something that will need to be addressed quickly as we now find ourselves second from bottom. We controlled the game throughout without really testing their goalkeeper. We must bounce back in the league next week."

New striker Jimmy Wild almost made the perfect start to his Lions career when he burst past two defenders after just 90 seconds, only to watch as his shot squeezed past the post.

The game carried on with the Lions on the attack as they dominated the game, playing some lovely football before disaster struck on 25 minutes, when a cross from the left passed over keeper Tom Crook’s hands and evaded both central defenders to fall at the feet of Tom Benson to tap the ball home for his first goal of the season.

The Lions created four more excellent chances before half-time with Lukas Franzen-Jones, Wild, Conor Geoghegan and Jack Barnes all going close, but not close enough.

The second half started with Hassocks looking much livelier and they extended their lead in the 52nd minute, when Pagham allowed right back Harvey Blake to run from the halfway line, passed two static Lions players to lash home a stunning 30-yard drive.

Pagham kept plugging away and Jamie Carroll was unlucky twice to see his shots saved by Pugh in the Robins goal, but it took two stunning saves late on from Crook to keep the score at 2-0. A very disappointing game all round for Pagham, which ended with a straight red card for substitute Cian Tilley for a bit of nonsense by the touchline.

Pagham: Crook, da Costa, Hallett, Lyne (Jenkins), Geoghegan, Searle, Franzen-Jones (Heryet), Barnes (C Tilley), Wild, Carroll, Funnell. Subs not used: Hands, Slaughter.

* Pagham host Eastbourne Town in the RUR Cup on Tuesday evening, and are at home to Alfold in the league on Saturday.