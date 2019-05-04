Pompey, Havant, Horndean and Gosport lined up for Bognor friendlies

Pompey are heading to Bognor for a summer friendly for the seventh year in a row.

Kenny Jackett's team - who may yet be a Championship club by pre-season if they can gain promotion via the League One play-offs will visit Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 16.

It continues a tradition revived in 2013 which has seen Pompey send a team along the coast every year.

That will be the Rocks' second home friendly - six days before that they will host new manager Paul Doswell's Havant and Waterlooville (also 7.45pm). Havant have just been relegated from the National League back to National South.

Bognor have also lined up two away friendlies - at Horndean on Wednesday, July 24 and at Gosport Borough on Friday, August 2 (both 7.45pm).

It's likely one or two other friendlies will be arranged between now and the summer as the Rocks gear up for another stab at promotion from the Bostik premier.

Their league season ended in a disappointing 14th-place finish but they are now preparing for Tuesday's Sussex Senior Cup final at Brighton's Amex Stadium.