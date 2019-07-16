Pompey's new man from Glasgow Rangers may make debut at Bognor

Kenny Jackett is weighing up unleashing Ross McCrorie on the Rocks. But fellow absentee from Saturday’s victory over the Hawks, Jamal Lowe, is not expected to feature.

A Pompey XI are on duty at Nyewood Lane tonight (7.45pm), a line-up traditionally consisting of fringe players and youngsters. Rangers loanee McCrorie didn’t feature in the 2-1 win over the Hawks after granted permission to return to Glasgow ahead of relocating to the south coast. Similarly, Lowe was also given time away as he nears resolving a switch to Wigan.

Jackett must decide whether McCrorie requires match action against Bognor, having featured for just 45 minutes during pre-season so far. But Lowe’s ongoing situation means he will not be considered for Pompey XI duty this evening.

Those who will appear for Jake Wigley’s Pompey XI side, though, are Alex Bass, Matt Casey, Christian Burgess, Bryn Morris, Brandon Haunstrup and Joe Hancott.

Meanwhile, Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins are not in the frame as they continue their injury recovery. James Bolton (groin) and Jack Whatmough (knee) are also sidelined for the customary summer friendly at the Rocks, held each year since being revived in 2013.

Jack Pearce’s side should include Freddie Read and Dan Smith, who both featured in Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy programme last season. Released by the Blues in the summer, the pair have become permanent presences at Nyewood Lane following successful loan spells last term.