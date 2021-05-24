Pompey XI heading for Bognor

Action from Pompey's visit to Bognor in July 2019 / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Rocks will host a Blues side on July 28, with a 7.30pm kick-off, after Fratton Park manager Danny Cowley agreed to send a side to play the Isthmian premier division outfit in what has become something of an annual summer fixture. It's been played every year since 2013 - apart from last summer.

Pearce and No.2 Blake, a former Pompey coach, are currently assembling their squad for the new season and expect to start training on June 5 in readiness for the league start on August 14.

Pearce said: "We very much looking forward to welcoming Portsmouth and their supporters — as well as our own loyal fans — on July 28. We can't wait to see football back at our home once again after all we have been through with the pandemic and we must thank Portsmouth for agreeing to play us in what should be an intriguing encounter.

"We hope to see as many fans as possible come along and see some good football and also see the great advances we have made with the new-look Nyewood Lane.”

The latest announcement means Rocks have a confirmed line-up of matches for their pre-season schedule...

Wed 7th July Littlehampton Town (a) 7.30pm

Sat 17th July Havant & Waterlooville (a) 3pm

Sat 24th July Horndean (a) 2pm

Wed 28th July Pompey XI (h) 7.30pm

Sun 1st Aug Dorking Wanderers (h) 3pm