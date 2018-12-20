Portsmouth close to agreement with Nottingham Forest for Ryan Yates, Sunderland-linked Gillingham striker turns down new contract - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... We're just one day away from League One and Two match day - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. League 1 and League 2 live blog Block's move to Hibernian is great - but it could add to Bognor's struggles Liverpool and Chelsea target to leave PSG in January, West Ham keen on Inter striker - Premier League live blog