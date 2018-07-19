Championship threat to Pompey’s Eisa bid

Pompey are braced for the threat of Championship interest to emerge in the pursuit of Mo Eisa.

The Blues, Sunderland and Peterborough have all had bids rejected for the in-demand striker.

Yet according to Gloucestershire Live, Kenny Jackett’s men are presently in ‘pole position’ to land the Cheltenham player.

However, an approach from a Championship club for Eisa is anticipated before the weekend, thereby complicating the situation further.

Peterborough have since moved on, turning their attentions to Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings, who has now signed on loan.

Pompey, though, remain determined to recruit Eisa, with several bids now rejected, while Sunderland are ready to increase their opening offer.

Yet according to Gloucestershire Live, a Championship club is nearing registering their own interest, potentially stealing a march on other suitors.

And Pompey fear that could prove decisive in the lengthy chase for Eisa, which also impacts on Conor Chaplin’s Fratton Park future.