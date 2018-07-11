Coventry close in on Pompey’s Conor Chaplin

Coventry are closing in on Conor Chaplin.

The Sky Blues remain the 21-year-old’s preferred destination, despite interest from Barnsley and Bristol Rovers.

Conor Chaplin is close to moving to Coventry

And The News understands boss Mark Robins is now on the verge of capturing the Pompey striker.

The size of the transfer fee has been the chief sticking point, with the clubs locked in negotiations since Saturday.

Yet Coventry have maintained confidence in successfully landing Chaplin, despite several early bids swiftly dismissed after testing the water.

It is now understood valuations are close to finding common ground, allowing the popular forward to move to the Ricoh Arena.

Once the precise fee is finalised, Pompey will put the money towards a replacement, with Cheltenham’s Mo Eisa among those on their wanted list.