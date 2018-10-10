Donohue: Great to be back in a Portsmouth shirt

Dion Donohue celebrated marking his Pompey return with the winner against Crawley.

Donohue’s assured first-half finish ensured the Blues progressed to the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 1-0 win.

And it was a significant night for the Welshman as he put his injury problems to bed with his first start of the season.

Donohue said: ‘I think I’m going to ache a bit in the morning!

‘It’s worth it, though, and being back means a lot to me.

‘It’s good to be back out there and the goal obviously is a nice bonus.

‘The main thing, though, is the win means we qualify and that’s what this was all about.’