Jackett: Portsmouth back to square one over academy recruitment

Kenny Jackett has expressed his frustration at Dave Wright’s exit.

And the Pompey boss admitted the club are back to square one over their head of academy performance recruitment role, with Wright set to move to Premier League Brighton.

Pompey Academy boss Mark Kelly, right, and head of academy recruitment Dave Wright. Picture: Colin Farmery

But Jackett explained he could understand the reasons for the 38-year-old’s exit after eight months at his hometown club.

Wright was viewed as one of the key blocks in building a solid academy base following his appointment.

With FA technical director, Dan Ashworth, going to the Amex Stadium, the Seagulls are investing heavily in their academy infrastructure.

And Jackett can see the appeal in wanting to be a part of that progress.

He said: ‘We’re disappointed Dave’s leaving, particularly so soon after joining.

‘But he obviously has this opportunity to go to a Premier League club and a Category One academy.

‘Although we’re disappointed, we do wish him all the best for the future.

‘It can be frustrating because we’re trying to start and build up.

‘But these things happen. People either get headhunted or look for better jobs in higher divisions.

‘That’s been the case with Dave, so with that role we’re back to square one.

‘But if it’s what he wants – and it is – we wish him all the best and thank him for what he’s done for the club.’

Pompey will now turn their attentions to seeking a successor for Wright, who will be working out a three-month notice period before exiting for Brighton.

He said: ‘He’s seeing out his notice period before he starts his new job.

‘We’ll definitely now be working hard to replace him.’