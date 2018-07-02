Jackett provides Pompey selection hint in Cork 

Pompey are to field two separate starting XI’s in tonight’s pre-season opener against Cork City.

Kenny Jackett is without Dion Donohue for the Turner’s Cross encounter, the left-back sidelined by foot blisters, while there is no place for third keeper Alex Bass.

Meanwhile, Ben Close did not travel to Ireland, remaining in Portsmouth to receive treatment for a knock.

That means all 22 of the remaining players on tour will tonight be handed run-outs against the Premier Division champions.

New boys Craig MacGillivray, Ronan Curtis, Lee Brown and Tom Naylor are to feature in the first-half within a side which will closely resemble Jackett’s first choice.

After the break will see the introduction of Louis Dennis, along with first-year professionals Matt Casey and Dan Smith.

In addition, Academy pair Joe Dandy and Freddie Reid will start the second half.

(1st half) MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Rose, Naylor, Evans, Lowe, Curtis, Pitman.

(2nd half) McGee, Dandy, Whatmough, Casey, Haunstrup, May, Read, Dennis, Chaplin, Smith, Hawkins.