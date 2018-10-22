Jackett’s message as Portsmouth take control of League One title race

Kenny Jackett is calling for cool heads as Pompey assumed control of the League One title race.

The Blues are revelling in a six-point advantage at the top of the table after dispatching Fleetwood with a 1-0 success at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett oversees the win over Fleetwood. Picture: Joe Pepler

That put an end to their stuttering league form in front of their own crowds as Jackett sensed a synergy and belief between supporters and his players.

The Pompey boss us urging his team to draw confidence from their position and a run of a single loss in 14 games.

But Jackett knows the focus has to quickly move forward with Burton Albion visiting tomorrow ahead of a trip to in-form Accrington.

Jackett said: ‘For us, we take the confidence from the points total so far this season, which is a good one.

‘After that we have to move on quickly.

‘It’s great. You’d rather be top than bottom.

‘Our points total so far is good. Very, very good.

‘There’s a level you need to get to. You need a real consistency and focussed group to do that.

‘We take the confidence but are humble enough to know we’re going to have to work again and again.

‘Our support has been terrific again.

‘There’s a really good link between the players and supporters at the moment. Long may that continue.

‘They are the two most important groups in any club and there has to be an empathy there both ways. That’s good at the moment.

‘But we have to maintain that. It’s not a given. It’s not something which should just be there.

‘We have to continually earn it every week.

‘So we can’t be too pleased with ourselves.

‘We were back in yesterday and we’ve got Burton tomorrow before a tough game against Accrington.

‘If you don’t look forward quick enough in football you can end up on your backside.’

Saturday’s first half proved an ugly affair but Pompey never looked threatened after Oli Hawkins bagged his 50th-minute winner.

Jackett has heartened by the manner in which his side stopped Joey Barton’s side from having a shot on target.

He said: ‘I thought we grew as the game went on, and I did think we were the stronger team and deserved to win.

‘Fleetwood have had an excellent season and have some good players at the top end of the pitch.

‘They can create chances and score goals - and that’s been a feature of their season.

‘So we’re pleased we kept them to a minimum (chances).

‘It’s good for us and it’s a base for us.

‘It’s never enough on its own, but it’s a base for good teams.

‘That’s our aim - and to then go forward and build on it.’