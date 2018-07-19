Pompey eye Middlesbrough starlet

Pompey are considering Marcus Tavernier as a potential midfield contingency plan.

The Middlesbrough youngster is among a number of possible loanees tracked by Kenny Jackett this summer to bolster his squad.

Pompey target Marcus Tavernier on loan at MK Dons last season

The Blues had set their sights on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, who was today scheduled to sign a Fratton Park loan deal.

However, that has now been put on hold, with the Magpies wanting the attacking midfielder to remain in the north-east for another two weeks.

Jackett must decide whether to opt for patience and secure the 20-year-old in at least a fortnight’s time.

Alternatively, he could look at others, with Tavernier among the names under consideration.

The 19-year-old is a left-winger who made eight appearances during a loan spell at MK Dons in the second half of last season.

Tavernier also made five Championship appearances for Middlesbrough’s first team last term, along with three in the Carabao Cup.

He scored the only goal of the game in a league start against Sunderland in November 2017.

