Pompey's kick-off time for their meeting with the Hawks is pencilled in to be moved.

The clash at Westleigh Park next weekend will be brought forward to 1pm from its current 3pm slot, if England make it to the World quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate's side will bid to reach the last four in Russia at 3pm in Samara, if they beat Colombia.

Hawks' warm-up match at Gosport has also been put back 24 hours to next Wednesday, with the Three Lions taking on the South Americans on Tuesday evening.