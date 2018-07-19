Pompey suffer transfer blow

Pompey’s loan deal for Sean Longstaff has been put on hold.

The attacking midfielder was expected on the south coast this morning to tie up a loan agreement.

However, parent club Newcastle yesterday informed the Blues they now want Longstaff to remain in the north-east for another two weeks.

The 20-year-old has impressed Rafa Benitez during pre-season, while there has been a lack of St James’ Park signings to bolster their squad.

As a consequence, his loan situation is being reassessed by the Magpies, forcing Pompey to wait.

It comes as a hammer blow to Kenny Jackett, who was expecting to complete his second signing of the week following yesterday’s permanent deal for Anton Walkes.

The Blues must now decide whether to wait or explore other loan options.