Pompey turn down Chaplin bid

Kenny Jackett has admitted Pompey have received a bid for Conor Chaplin.

Yet it failed to meet the Blues’ valuation of the striker.

As revealed by The News yesterday, Coventry have targeted the 21-year-old to replace Marc McNulty, who has joined Reading.

It is understand the Sky Blues have now lodged a bid for Chaplin, who scored the winner in today’s 2-1 friendly win over the Hawks.

But that offer has been turned down by Pompey.

Jackett said: ‘There have been enquiries, nothing of a level that we would consider, it has to be something I can do something with in terms of improving our squad because that’s exactly where we want to go.

‘One week it has been Mat Clarke, another week it has been Conor Chaplin but I am under no pressure to sell.

‘For Conor, he is a player who has started pre-season well and looks sharp and if a bid comes in over and above that I can used to be able to really improve things then that is fine.

‘But we are nowhere near that level.’