Portsmouth keeper: My emotions won’t get better of me

Grounded Craig MacGillivray is refusing to become emotionally distracted as he focuses on Pompey consistency.

The keeper has overseen the joint-best defensive record in League One during the Blues’ remarkable start to the campaign.

It has been an instant impact from the former Shrewsbury man, who has proven an impressive presence in goal following his summer move.

Kenny Jackett’s table-toppers have conceded just five times in eight league matches so far – a return only equalled by Barnsley and Blackpool.

They face Wycombe at Fratton Park on Saturday, bidding to cement their place at League One’s summit.

And MacGillivray is adamant it is not in his nature to become carried away with such an encouraging start.

He said: ‘I’m happy with how I’ve begun.

‘It’s now just about keeping on going, keeping consistency in my performances and trying to get the full season under my belt and performing regularly.

‘I’ve always been told, ever since I came into the professional game in particular, that there’s such a thing as an emotional baseline.

‘Whenever you win you should never go onto cloud nine and think “That’s it, brilliant”. And when you lose or have a bad game you should never get down.

‘Always keep yourself level, so keep taking each game as it comes – and that’s what I’m doing.

‘Some people say goalkeepers are nutters – and I will happily put myself in that category as well – but in some respects I would say I am quite normal how I go about things. I’m just a normal person.

‘Ultimately it’s about the next game, that’s how I look at it.

‘Once a game is finished, yes you come off the pitch and enjoy it. But as soon as it comes to the Monday morning you are looking at the Tuesday game or next Saturday, it’s about that next game.

‘Nobody is going to look back at the previous game and say “Oh yeah, really good” because ultimately everyone looks at that next game, and it’s about making sure you are ready.’

MacGillivray has toppled last season’s first choice, Luke McGee, from his regular spot.

He has subsequently kept three clean sheets in his opening eight league matches for the Blues.

Certainly the 25-year-old has barely put a glove wrong during an eye-catching introduction to Fratton Park life.

He added: ‘You can't beat yourself up over mistakes, it’s human nature.

‘No-one is ever perfect in football, even Messi and Ronaldo are not perfect.

‘A lot of it is mental, as long as you can keep yourself motivated and want to work hard, then no matter what happens you are always ready.

‘If you make a mistake don’t beat yourself up, you go again and learn from it.’