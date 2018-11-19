Redknapp on I'm A Celebrity ... have Pompey missed a reality TV trick?

My first reaction when I heard Harry Redknapp was going to the I’m A Celebrity jungle was that it would be quite entertaining and I might tune in.

But we’d heard so much about it, even before the programme has started, that I’m bored by it already. We’ll all be fed up with him, the jokes about him and the programme as a whole pretty quickly.

It’s a shame he didn’t do it while he was still PFC manager because you can’t deny any organisation associated with the jungle contestants gets a massive boost in profile.

Heck, we might even have picked up a glut of new players from Australia – and that worked well before didn’t it?

It’s all got me thinking… have Pompey missed a chance to plant other managers, players and characters in different reality TV programmes in the past and present?

Surely Hermann Hreidarsson and his Elvis impression would have wowed the judges in their backward-facing chairs on The Voice?

The various club owners, advisors and chief execs we had between 2009 and 2013 could have teamed up and made a fabulous magic act, making things (including themselves) disappear, on Britain’s Got Talent.

Carl Baker ought to have been a shoo-in for The Great British Bake-off, Ricky Holmes a natural for The Only Way Is Essex and Steve Stone for Geordie Shore.

Going back to earlier days, Graham Roberts could have been our Made In Chelsea star, John Kerr our American Idol.

But I fear we’ve missed the boat.

Instead we’ll have to be content with seeing how Redknapp deals with loads of small, squirmy, slimy creatures that would turn the stomachs of most of us, and whether he does it any better than he did for most of 2005...

