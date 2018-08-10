Rival watch: Chaos at Blackpool ahead of Pompey visit

Blackpool appear to be a club again in chaos ahead of Pompey's visit to Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Monday saw the departure of boss Gary Bowyer, just one game into the season after the Tangerines’ 0-0 opening-day draw at Wycombe.

Bowyer is believed to have become disillusioned with the continuing mess behind the scenes, after guiding the club into League One and a 12th-placed finish last term.

Fourteen players left the club in the summer forcing a huge rebuilding job, with 13 players arriving.

The likes of Kyle Vassell, Clark Robertson and Kelvin Mellor are among those to have moved on.

Donervon Daniels joined the club on deadline to become the latest face through the door this summer.

Others to arrive include John O'Sullivan, Chris Taylor, Marc Bola, Joseph Dodoo and Michael Nottingham.

Pompey’s travelling faithful are invited to join a protest by Blackpool supporters before the game, as the long-suffering fans' anger grows amid the continuing disarray.

Their ire is aimed at owner Owen Oyston, who along with son Karl was found guilty by the high court last year of 'illegitimate stripping' of the club, with £26.77m paid to companies they owned.

The protest will take place outside the main entrance at the ground's West Stand from 2pm.

Bowyer's assistant, Terry McPhillips takes charge of the team for Pompey's visit.

Pompey won 3-2 at Bloomfield Road last November with Ben Close and a Brett Pitman double doing the damage.

Of the starting 18-man squad that day, seven remain at Blackpool.