Robinson: Portsmouth’s sole non-league FA Cup upset remains a career low

It ranks as one of Paul Robinson’s career lows.

Never before had Pompey lost to non-league opposition – then arrived November 2014.

Aldershot v Portsmouth The FA Cup 1st Round replay, Recreation Ground, Aldershot, Wednesday, 19th November, 2014

The BT Sport-televised fixture captured Andy Awford’s side visiting Aldershot in an FA Cup first-round replay.

Mark Moseley’s scrambled finish nine minutes from time settled the issue, inflicting a devastating 1-0 defeat on the Blues.

Robinson was skipper on that forgettable evening which created club history for entirely negative reasons.

On Saturday, Pompey are again pitched against a non-league team, this time struggling National League outfit Maidenhead United (12.30pm).

Paul Robinson (far left) and Pompey's players are dejected following November 2014 defeat at Aldershot. Picture: Joe Pepler

These days Robinson combines playing for the Hawks with a first-team coaching job at Fratton Park.

And that Recreation Ground debacle still haunts.

He said: ‘That was definitely a low point in my career.

‘It was a frustrating game and, having been part of a night of such disappointment, something you look back on with regret.

‘At that stage it was the first time I had lost to a team from non-league. It wasn’t a feeling I was used to and not a feeling I enjoyed.

‘There was a big post-mortem after the game, a bit of honesty, plenty of home truths said by players and staff – and we responded pretty well with a 3-0 over Morecambe next game.

‘But it remains a result which was really tough to take.

‘There’s that feeling you have let yourself down, let the fans down. It’s not a night you are proud of, not a night you really want to be part of, and that’s one to pass on to today’s lads.

‘They have to make sure they are bringing everything into the game. In the FA Cup you don’t want to be an upset, you want to get through to the next round,

‘Obviously, what happened that evening was a low point for the club at a time when things weren’t quite going to plan, a blot on the copybook for those involved.

‘Fair play to Aldershot, it was their time, they did well really.’

In the aftermath, Crystal Palace loanee Alex Wynter, who featured at right-back, never played for Pompey again.

As for Ricky Holmes, the reigning The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season, it was the final start of his Fratton Park career, featuring just twice more off the bench before shipped off to Northampton.

Robinson added: ‘We should have been two or three up before the winner. We didn't take our chances and it came back to bite us, it was Aldershot’s time.

‘On any given day, even if you are the better team at that moment, you can be edged out by a good goal. It is a struggle when a team sits in and is hard to break down.

‘That’s the way it is, it can happen. We didn’t take our chances on the night, it was as simple as that – and you are always susceptible.

‘I can’t remember Aldershot having many other chances in the game, but they got their set-piece with a corner and managed to bundle it in.

‘That was enough to see them through – and the ramifications after that weren't good.’