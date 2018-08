KENNY Jackett praised his sides’ second-half performance after Pompey drew 0-0 at Doncaster.

The home side ended up with 10 ten men after goalkeeper Marko Morosi was sent off.

Pompey's Ben Close. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Pompey failed to capitalise and the game finished goalless.

Jackett said: ‘We gave got four points out of six on the road and have to be pleased with that.

‘We did improve in the second period, which we needed to do.’