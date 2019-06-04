Portsmouth in running for two new signings - League 1 and 2 news

Here are the latest news stories from the League 1 and 2 clubs as they gear up already for the coming season.

US businessman Mark Campbell is close to becoming the new majority shareholder of Sunderland, taking a 74% stake in the club. (Daily Mail)

Belgium outfit Club Brugge are plotting a swoop for Bryan Oviedo this summer - rekindling their January interest. (Northern Echo)

Sunderland starlet Jordan Hunter says he wants to leave the club on loan next season in order to continue his footballing development. (Chronicle)

Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch is being linked with an exit with Blackburn, Brentford, QPR, Rangers and Aberdeen all credited with interest. (Northern Echo)

Charlton Athletic are considering a move for 21-goal Gillingham striker Tom Eaves, who is to become a free agent this summer. (Kent Sports News)

The Addicks could also swoop for Plymouth Argyle attacker Ruben Lameiras with Swansea City, Cardiff City and Bordeaux also sniffing around. (Plymouth Live)

Portsmouth are providing stiff competition for Doncaster Rovers in their pursuit to sign Paul Downing on a permanent basis. (Sheffield Star)

Pompey are also showing interest in soon-to-be Motherwell free agent Alejandro Gorrin, though Ipswich, Lech Poznan, Atlanta United and Toronto FC are also keen. (Football Insider)

And Kenny Jackett’s side, alongside Rotherham, Coventry and Hibernian, have identified Tranmere Rovers forward Connor Jennings as a transfer target. (Football Insider)

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is hopeful out-of-contract duo Jimmy Ryan and Nathan Shaw will sign new deals with the club. (Blackpool Gazette)

Leicester City have leaped above Aston Villa, Southampton, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign £7.5million-rated Luton Town right-back James Justin. (Football Insider)

Burton Albion defender John Brayford has signed a new one-year contract at the Pirelli Stadium - his fourth season at the club. (Various)

AFC Wimbledon are eyeing a loan deal for West Ham goalkeeper Nathan Trott as they eye a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. (South London Press)

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Tim Akinola from Lincoln City on a one-year contract. (Lincolnshire Live)

Salford City have acquired the services of former Plymouth Argyle favourite Oscar Threlkeld on a two-year deal. (Various)

Northampton Town have swooped for their fifth new signing of the close season with the re-capture of MK Dons midfielder Ryan Watson. (Various)

Port Vale have snapped up defender Kieran Kennedy and are close to tying Manny Oyeleke down to a new contract. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Swindon Town have signed former Arsenal and Manchester United full-back Tyler Reid on a two-year deal following his release by Swansea City. (Various)