Portsmouth midfielder praises team spirit, Sunderland confident of retaining Premier League target - League One and League Two live blog

Duncan Watmore is set to make his long-awaited return from injury this evening.
Duncan Watmore is set to make his long-awaited return from injury this evening.

League One and Two clubs are reacting to their weekend results - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.