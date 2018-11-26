Portsmouth midfielder praises team spirit, Sunderland confident of retaining Premier League target - League One and League Two live blog Duncan Watmore is set to make his long-awaited return from injury this evening. League One and Two clubs are reacting to their weekend results - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Five things we learned from a mixed week for Crawley Town Chelsea star rules out move to PSG, but Manchester United keeper will go to Paris in summer - Rumour Mill