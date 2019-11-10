Rain hits SCFL programme - Selsey, Midhurst and Bosham all washed out

It was anorher rain-hit weekend for our local football teams - with two having games postponed and another suffering an abandonment at half-time.

Although Bognor, Chichester and Pagham all got games on, it was a different story for sides in divisions one and two of the Southern Combination.

Selsey's home game with Oakwood in division one was called off shortly before kick-off as conditions worsened. In the same league Midhurst's visit to Arundel went the same way.

In division two Bosham were even more unfortunate - they were 1-0 up at Worthing Town at half-time. when the officials decided the game couldn't be completed.

Rocks beat the other Rocks in the FA Trophy

Pagham beaten in rain at Little Common