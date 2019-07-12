Ramsgate will provide Chichester City's first Isthmian League test

Chichester City's Isthmian League adventure will begin at Ramsgate.

City will head to Kent on August 17 for their first-ever game at step four of the non-league game following their promotion to the Isthmian south-east division, earned by winning the SCFL title last season.

First up at home it's Whyteleafe on Tuesday, August 20, and their first Sussex derby comes on bank holiday Monday, August 26, at Burgess Hill.

Other Sussex derbies in the first half of the season come at home to Three Bridges on September 17, away to Haywards Heath on September 21, home to East Grinstead on November 30, away to Hastings on December 7, away to Whitehawk on December 21 and at home to the Hillians on December 28.

City's full list of fixtures is below...

Sat Aug 17 Ramsgate A

Tue Aug 20 Whyteleafe H

Mon Aug 26 Burgess Hill Town A

Sat Aug 31 Faversham Town H

Sat Sep 14 Cray Valley PM A

Tue Sep 17 Three Bridges H

Sat Sep 21 Haywards Heath Town A

Sat Oct 5 Herne Bay H

Sat Oct 19 VCD Athletic A

Sat Oct 26 Hythe Town A

Sat Nov 2 Ashford United H

Sat Nov 9 Sevenoaks Town A

Sat Nov 16 Sittingbourne H

Sat Nov 23 Phoenix Sports A

Sat Nov 30 East Grinstead Town H

Sat Dec 7 Hastings United A

Sat Dec 14 Guernsey H

Sat Dec 21 Whitehawk A

Sat Dec 28 Burgess Hill Town H

Sat Jan 4 Faversham Town A

Sat Jan 11 Whitstable Town H

Sat Jan 18 VCD Athletic H

Sat Jan 25 Herne Bay A

Sat Feb 1 Haywards Heath Town H

Tue Feb 4 Three Bridges A

Sat Feb 8 Guernsey A

Sat Feb 15 Hastings United H

Sat Feb 22 Hythe Town H

Sat Feb 29 Ashford United A

Sat Mar 7 Sevenoaks Town H

Sat Mar 14 Sittingbourne A

Sat Mar 21 Cray Valley PM H

Sat Mar 28 Whitstable Town A

Sat Apr 4 Ramsgate H

Sat Apr 11 Whyteleafe A

Mon Apr 13 Whitehawk H

Sat Apr 18 Phoenix Sports H

Sat Apr 25 East Grinstead Town A