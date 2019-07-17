Robbie Blake's full verdict on Bognor 1 Pompey 2

Coach Robbie Blake feels Bognor are improving all the time and were unlucky not to come away from their prestige pre-season friendly against Pompey with a draw.

Dan Smith's goal early in the second half made a great contest of the Nyewood Lane encounter after strikes by Northern Irish youngster Eoin Teggart and evergreen Brett Pitman had put Pompey in charge before the break.

Jimmy Muitt runs at Brandon Haunstrup in the second half / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It finished 2-1 but Smith was denied an equaliser by a sharp save by Alex Bass.

There were plenty of positives for the Rocks as they gear up for the new Isthmian premier season, though Blake did point out there was still plenty to work on too.

See his full post-match interview above.