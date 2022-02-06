Roffey v Selsey - picture gallery from the SCFL division one leaders' win

Photographer Chris Hatton was there to capture the action and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Josh Maher and Josh Neathey scored for the leaders; Owen Worsdell replied for Selsey. See Chris Hatton's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.
1. Roffey v Selsey - picture special
Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton
2.
Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton
3.
Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton
4.
Action from Roffey's 2-1 win at home to Selsey in SCFL division one / Pictures: Chris Hatton