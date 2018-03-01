ROUND-UP AND PICTURES: It’s Weather 1, Sport 0 in West Sussex

A raft of sporting postponements were confirmed on Friday as teams inspected pitches hit by snow and freezing temperatures and established - as expected - there was no chance of matches being played.

All levels of sport have been hit, with this weekend’s Football League programme badly hit. Locally, varying amounts of snow and ice left pitches unplayable and early decisions were made to call off fixtures.

Among those who made an early decision were the Rocks, who gave up hope on Friday morning of hosting St Albans in a vital National League South encounter on Saturday.

Rocks secretary Simon Cook said: “We have agreed this morning with St Albans City to postpone tomorrow’s National League South match.

“The pitch is badly frozen and the terracing and approaches to the ground would also be unsafe for spectators. We are also conscious of the difficult travelling conditions for St Albans and their supporters.

“Both clubs are exploring new dates and we will advise as soon as a new date is agreed.”

They were not alone in National League South - by the end of Friday afternoon, seven of the 11 planned fixtuees had been called off.

The Rocks are next in action at Concord Rangers next Saturday, March 10.

Crawley’s League Two game at home to Wycombe was also called off on Friday following an afternoon pitch inspection.

The Southern Combination League programme was also badly hit.

Games involving Pagham - who were due to host Broadbridge Heath - and Bosham, who should have gone to Worthing Town, were among the early ones to be called off. Matches involvin Chichester City and Sidlesham, plus others, soon followed.

League officials sent guidance to all clubs and match officials advising that – in a break with tradition – fixtures can be called off ahead of Saturday morning if it makes sense for all parties.

Chichester City Ladies will at least have an extra day for the Oaklands Park pitch to recover from any snow. They are due to host Gillingham Ladies in a rearranged league game on Sunday afternoon.

A West Sussex League wipeout was also expected with Petworth’s visit to The Unicorn an early victim.

Rugby is hit too.

Chichester’s planned trip to London Cornish is off and will now be played on Saturday, March 17.

The Bognor-RFC Ventnor Hampshire League division-one game at Hampshire Avenue is also off, as are other Bognor RFC Saturday fixtures. The Bognor club have yet to make a decision on Sunday’s mini and junior action, with hopes this may be saved by an improving weather forecast.

Two early football casualties of the weather were planned Thursday-night games - the reserve clash between Midhurst and Chichester and the Felpham Colts-Sidlesham U18 game at Littlehampton.

Pagham's pitch shows off its winter look / Picture by Roger Smith

Snow at East Dean FC / Picture by Peter Kearvell