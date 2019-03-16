School footballers and netballers battle for honours at Bognor complex

The Arena Sports Centre hosted the annual Felpham and Bognor Regis (FAB) football and netball tournament. It has been running more than a decade and is now bigger and more successful than ever before.

The West Sussex West School Sport Partnership (WSW SSP) run monthly fixtures in the build-up, giving hundreds of children the chance to experience fast-paced matches in a tournament style. Nearly every school provides an A and B team in football and netball.

Bishop Tufnell v Southway netball action / Picture by Kate Shemilt

At The Arena there were nine football A teams, eight football B teams, eight netball A teams and five netball B teams – around 300 children in total.

The event could not happen without The Regis School sports leaders who gave up their Saturday to officiate. They did a fantastic job in some intense games – a credit to the school and an asset to the event.

The netball had two league-style competitions with everyone having the chance to compete against each other. The B teams finished with Bishop Tufnell taking gold, Bartons silver and Edward Bryant bronze.

Edward Bryant took first place in the A team tournament, not losing a single game. Bishop Tufnell weren’t far behind in second with Bishop Tufnell third.

Kathi Lock from Edward Bryant always gets a consistent performance from her netball team and was extra pleased with this result in her last year before retirement. Thanks go to Kathi’s dedication to sport in the area over the years.

Edward Bryant will battle Bishop Tufnell, Barnham and the top three from Chichester at the end of the month for the school games High 5 netball area final.

In the football tournament, The Chichester and Bognor area winners Downview were favourites. They finished top of their group and had a battle with Rose Green. The favourites booked their place in the final against Southway.

The B team tournament was equally impressive with St Mary’s reaching the knockout stage for the first time in five years. Joining them were Rose Green, Bishop Tufnell and Southway. Reaching the final were Rose Green and last year’s winners Southway.

Both A and B league finals kicked off together. Southway were crowned B team champions and Downview justified favouritism to be crowned A team champions.

Schools represented: Football A: Bartons, Bersted Green, Bishop Tufnell, Downview, Edward Bryant, Rose green Juniors, Southway, South Bersted, St Mary’s. Football B: Bersted Green, Bishop Tufnell, Downview, Edward Bryant, Rose Green Juniors, Southway, South Bersted, St Mary’s. Netball A: Bartons, Bishop Tufnell, Downview, Edward Bryant, Rose Green Juniors, Southway, South Bersted, St Mary’s. Netball B: Bartons, Bishop Tufnell, Downview, Edward Bryant, Rose Green Juniors.