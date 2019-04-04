Scrappy - but Sidlesham have the edge over Midhurst

Sidlesham deservedly took the points in a scrappy encounter, beating Midhurst 1-0.

A warm day, a bobbly pitch and some very indifferent officiating meant it was never going to be one for the purists.

Sidlesham celebrate the game's only goal / Picture by Kate Shemilt

The visitors started strongly but didn’t manage a shot on target in the first half. For Sids Dave Rough forced a fine save from the visiting keeper but that was about it for the 100-plus crowd to get excited about.

The second half was marginally better from the home side and they made the breakthrough on 58 minutes, Rough slotting home from close range.

Midhurst were woken up by the goal and produced their best effort when a long-range shot was brilliantly palmed on to the bar by Sids keeper Lewis Boughton.

As Midhurst went forward it left gaps at the back which Sids should have exploited. Ryan Chittock (twice), new signing Corey Heath and Morgan Forry should all have put the game out of Midhurst’s reach but were unable to convert chances.

Rocks all set for big week

Shoreham v Chi City - the match in pictures

Sids were nearly made to pay late on as a couple of really good crosses were delivered but fortunately for Sids, Midhurst were unable to get on the end of them.

Sidlesham have moved up to eighth on the back of the win, which is a decent effort on their return to senior football.

Sids: Boughton, Low, Madden, Lillywhite, Corell, Lynch, Chittock (Dines), Mepham (Forry), Jackson (Manners), Heath, Rough.

This week's division one games for local teams: Alfold v Sidlesham; Midhurst v Bexhill; Oakwood v Selsey.