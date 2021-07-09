Selsey and Pagham swing into action for new season

Selsey take on Baffins / Picture: Martin Denyer

Selsey arranged a home friendly with Baffins Milton Rovers last Saturday at short notice after their planned opponents pulled out.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “With pre-season here and games coming thick and fast, it was great to welcome Baffins to the High Street Ground for the first home game in a while.

“Although it was a friendly, to see people in the ground again watching grassroots football gives everyone a much needed lift after a long time away because of Covid restrictions.

“Thanks go to Shaun Wilkinson and his squad for coming over at such short notice, with Bagshot not able to raise a side.

“Baffins proved a great test on our first outing, with all the lads getting minutes in their legs for the first time in match situations and game mode.

“We’ve assembled a competitive squad again and credit to all the players who have come in, signed and worked hard to get fitness levels up.

“We will have a young squad but the club puts it trust in lads who want to develop and hopefully move the football club forward.”

This Saturday brings Selsey FC’s open day, starting with free coaching for children from five to 14 from 11am to 1pm, followed by a friendly against Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing (3pm).