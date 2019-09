It's been a busy week of FA Vase and Peter Bentley Cup action for Selsey and Sidlesham's footballers.

Selsey bowed out of the FA Vase at the first hurdle with a 5-0 defeat away to Kent side Punjab Utd before overcoming Horley 2-1 in the Peter Cently Cup. Meanwhile Sidlesham are through to the second qualifying round of the Vase - they were held 1-1 at home by Stansfield but won 3-1 in Tuesday night's replay. Photographer Chris Hatton was at both Selsey games while Liz Pearce took in the first meeting between Sids and Stansfield. See the best of the action in the pages that follow.

Punjab v Selsey in the FA Vase / Picture by Chris Hatton

