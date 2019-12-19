Selsey are back with a bang to beat Southwick

Selsey returned after a weather-enforced break to beat Southwick 2-1 at the High Street Ground.

Max Davies and Scott Rafferty put Daren Pearce’s team 2-0 up with goals in a six-minute spell midway through the first half before Jordan Stallibrass pulled one back three minutes before the interval.

That was how it stayed and Pearce was delighted with three points that left the Blues eighth in the SCFL division one table.

Pearce said: “It was good to play after a few weeks off. The lads did well considering the wind and rain which was making conditions testing.

“I was happy with the way we played, we scored two well-worked goals in the first half and in the second half we dug in and defended well – we had to as a team, all together.

“All in all after a bit of lay-off because of waterlogged pitches, it was good to get a game on and three points as well.”

Selsey were rained off at home to Oakwood on Tuesday night but go to Arundel on Saturday.