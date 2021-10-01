Selsey beat Roffey - Midhurst out of Vase - East Dean hit six

Selsey boss Daren Pearce / Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey 3 Roffey 0

SCFL division one

Roffey didn’t get into their stride and most of the attacking in the early stages was from the home side – and Luis Corriea had to be alert to several shots from outside the box.

Selsey took the lead when Roffey, not for the first time, gave the ball away in their own half and it was sent forward to Evan Harris who slotted into the bottom corner.

It looked like it was 1-1 when Tiago Andrade made room for a shot from the edge of the box and drilled the ball into the bottom corner. The assistant had flagged for something. After consultation, the goal was disallowed because it was ruled the shot had deflected off Ricardo Fernandes, who was in an offside position.

In the second half Harris hit the goal of the game. Given time on the D he looked up and curled the ball into the top corner.

Twenty minutes from time, Brad Higgins Pearce made the most of a tangle on the edge of the visitors’ area to slot home the third despite Roffey’s appeal for a foul.

Midhurst 0 Alresford 1

FA Vase second qual round

The Stags bowed out the FA Vase to Wessex League premier side Alresford Town in a game that was good for the neutral.

Midhurst’s first blow come when they lost Jake Slater to injury after 15 minutes.

Alresford were looking dangerous with Marcio Neves catching the eye.

It was Neves who created the Alresford goal in the 25th minute when he got on to a long ball, beat Stags full-back Tommy Ford and squared to Louis Russell to tap home.

Stags came flying out in the second half and had the visiting hanging on at times.

Robbie Tambling hit the post, Marcus Bedford headed over and numerous corners put the visitors under pressure.

Alresford did look dangerous on the break. Stags keeper Josh Bird was caught late by Russell and both went into the book, which was to come back to haunt Bird.

With 20 minutes remaining a long ball over the top caught out Stags and Bird caught Russell and received his second yellow card.

Duncan Brown took the gloves but the resulting free-kick sailed over.

Despite being a man down Stags kept pushing for a equaliser but some good defensive play from Alresford marshalled by skipper Liam Hibberd kept it 1-0.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “First half we were a bit naive; second half we had a good go at them and on another day we’d have scored two or three.

“We must give them some credit as they defended well.”

Midhurst return to league action on Saturday. They are top of SCFL division and host fifth-placed Seaford.

Bosham lost 2-0 at home to Copthorne in their latest SCFL division two fixture.

It leaves them 11th in the table and they will aim to improve when they host Charlwood on Saturday.

East Dean 6 Optimus 2

WSFL Centenary Cup

East Dean progressed through to the next round of the cup with a 6-2 thrashing over Optimus FC.

Optimus took an early lead after a mistake at the back but Brad Hounsome scored a free kick shortly after to draw the scores level.

He added a second after a nice pass from Jake Stanley.

Hounsome returned the favour for Stanley, tapping home from close range. Just before half-time Hounsome rounded off a hat-trick.

Optimus pulled it back to 4-2 after the break.