Selsey boss has a happy holiday... Sidlesham on the up too

It was a superb holiday season for Daren Pearce’s Selsey.

They scored nine goals and conceded only one as they put Sidlesham and Worthing United to the sword.

In the Boxing Day derby at home to Sids, a crowd of well over 200 saw Ryan Morey give the hosts a 1-0 interval lead. Dan Bassil doubled the lead with 15 minutes left before Morey added his second to make it 3-0.

At Worthing on Saturday, Bassil completed a hat-trick inside the first 25 minutes and Lindon Miller and Josh Hall (2) added further goals to give the Blues a 6-1 victory and leave them in fifth spot going into the new year.

Boss Pearce said: "The Christmas period went quite well for us as we obtained maximum points from our two games and scored nine goals and only conceded one, which was a tad annoying as the defence and goalkeeper pride themselves on that.

"Boxing Day we played well, especially in the first half, moving the ball well on our home surface which helps us get the ball down and play. That was in front of a really good home crowd, and we showed the supporters how far we have come in a very short space of time with a very competitive but young squad.

Bosham celebrating magic month

Lions battle back at East Preston

"We have the added bonus of a few older heads in there making sure the young lads keep their feet on the ground as many of them are playing their first senior season in football.

"Then Saturday we went away to Worthing United and carried on where we left off against Sidlesham, playing well on a very bobbly surface but scoring some very good goals and being much the better side on the day.

"We now have a very tough month coming up but I'm sure the lads will be looking forward to it."

Sids soon got over their Boxing day derby defeat.

Wick’s Kieron Playle-Howard put his team ahead at the Memorial Ground, but Joe Manners and Bradley Dean (2) struck in the final 29 minutes for a 3-1 win.

This Saturday Selsey host Steyning while Sids go to Littlehampton.