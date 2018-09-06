Selsey make FA Vase progress at the second attempt

Ten-men Selsey won through in the FA Vase after being forced into a replay with they drew at Mile Oak.

The first game finished 2-2 after extra time after Mile Oak’s Adam Dine’s 113th-minute equaliser made sure of another game.

The hosts went in front as Mark Rewell put the ball past Selsey goalkeeper Connor Kelly in the 28th minute. But early on in the second half, Selsey equalised through Liam-Jay Bush as his free-kick went over the wall and in.

Moments later, Selsey’s Callum Dowdell was shown a red card, much to the frustration of the visitors.

In the fifth minute of extra time, Selsey went 2-1 up through substitute Joseph Bennett. But three minutes into the second half, Mile Oak equalised again through Dine.

Blues boss Daren Pearce was pleased with his side’s performance in the first game and would have taken a draw before the game.

He couldn’t fault the players’ effort during the 120 minutes.

He said: “I was massively pleased with the lads, especially going down to ten men so early on in the second half.

“The lads that came on and carried on put a whole shift in and it was a proper team performance on a very uneven surface – it was very hard to get the ball down and play.

“The lads were excellent on Saturday and they put in a proper shift.”

Pearce has thanked the Blues fans for their support, especially for the home games, where they face Seaford Town on Saturday in the league.

Selsey: C Kelly, Buckland, T Kelly, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Hayes, Dowdell, Bush, Bassil, Jefkins, Morey. Subs: Gregory, Britton, Bennett.

Lions leave EP well beaten

Selsey 3 Mile Oak 0

First qualifying round replay

The Blues reached the second qualifying round of the Vase at the second attempt as they got the better of Mile Oak in Tuesday night’s home replay.

Dan Bassil’s goal from a Ryan Morey cross on 36 minutes put Daren Pearce’s men on their way and Morey made it 2-0 five minutes later.

It was over as a contest five minutes into the second half when Tom Jefkins added the Blues’ third. They will host Bearsted in the next round on Saturday week

Selsey: C Kelly, Buckland, T Kelly, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Hayes, Dowdell, Bush, Bassil, Jefkins,Morey. Subs: Gregory, Bennett, Britton, Hall, Humphries.

Selsey entertain Seaford in the league on Saturday.

