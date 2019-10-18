Selsey shine to sink Shoreham - Robins grounded - East Dean hunt down Predators

Selsey put five past Shoreham in division one of the SCFL - while there were contrasting fortunes for Bosham and East Dean in the Sussex Intermediate Cup. Reports below...
Selsey 5 Shoreham 0
SCFL division one
Four goals in the second half made sure Selsey saw off Shoreham to move up to eighth place in division one.
Joe Bennett had given them a 16th-minute lead before strikes from Max Davies, Ryan Morey and subs Ryan Chittock and Lindon Miller turned it into a five-star show.
Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “The lads played well and carried out our game plan almost to the letter in rain-soaked conditions.
“Our pitch was in great condition though thanks to groundsman Paul Lee putting in many hours in the morning to get it playable.
“We started well a created some good openings and deserved our lead at half-time and carried on that in the second half, scoring four more and playing well.
“We’ve added a couple of players in the past week and they have fitted into the squad well and contributed on Saturday. We have been a little inconsistent in recent weeks but when we have everyone available and back in the squad we have a great group and we proved this versus Shoreham.”
The Blues were at Steyning on Tursday night and go to Seaford on Saturday.
Bosham 0 Wadhurst 2
Sussex Intermediate Cup
The Robins are out of the Intermediate Cup at the first hurdle - but have another chance of knockout glory this weekend.
Following Wadhurst’s win at Walton Lane last weekend, Bosham can make amends when they host Montpelier Villa in the Division 2 Cup this Saturday (2pm).
Predators 0 East Dean 5
Sussex Intermediate Cup
Matt Hope scored a hat-trick to lead East Dean into the next round of the Intermediate Cup.
Scott Rafferty and Harry Hood were also on target.