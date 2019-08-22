Selsey start delights Pearce - Bailey sees improving signs at Sids

Selsey are third after maintaining their good start to the SCFL division one season - but Sidlesham await their first success, although are showing signs of improvement.

Selsey 2 Storrington 2

SCFL division one

Daren Pearce is delighted by Selsey’s start to the season.

They sit third in division one after a home draw with Storring. Tom Atkinson and Callum Dowdell put the Blues 1-0 and then 2-1 up but the Swans fought back for a point.

Pearce said: “It’s not been a bad start – this time last season we had lost our two opening league games.

“The young lads have learned and progressed a lot in a short space of time and we are growing and still learning as a group. There is still lots to improve on but the group we have are hungry to do well.

“On Saturday we played well but we just need to be a bit more clinical in the final third.

“Storrignton are a more balanced side than last season and gave us a good game and were dangerous in stages but we dealt with things pretty well. It was more at the other end of the field where we needed to punish them as we were good value for a win.

“But four points from our opening two games is a reasonable start.”

Selsey host Billingshurst on Saturday and visit Wick on Tuesday.

* Selsey under-23s, now under the management of Louie Haga-Hammond and Billy Raynor and their coaches, are at home to Pagham tonight (Thurs, 7.45pm).

Shoreham 2 Sidlesham 0

SCFL division one

It was another defeat for Sids – this time at Shoreham – but there are signs that things are improving.

The visitors played some really good football and with a little bit of luck and some better refereeing Sids may well have got something.

The home side started well with a strong wind behind them but Sids defended resolutely, marshalled superbly by skipper Rob Madden. On the break Sids were dangerous but wasteful in the final third.

The deadlock was broken on the half-hour when a shot from outside the box was blocked but the ball ran kindly for Shoreham falling to a forward, who rolled the ball past the stranded Matt Boulton in goal.

Boulton’s luck did not improve and two minutes later he collected a through ball but an opposing forward ran through and kicked the ball from the keeper’s hands. No foul, according to the referee but Boulton had to leave the pitch with a suspected broken hand.

Manager Steve Bailey was sent off for apparently raising his voice in protestation at the challenge. What happened to the sinbin for dissent?

Sids were excellent in the second half, the three in midfield of Cameron Corell, Ryan Chittock and man of the match Tom Jenkins ran the game creating plenty of opportunities for Sids to get back into the match.

Morgan Forry had a goal ruled out for offside, another contentious decision going against Sids. Usually Mr Reliable in front of goal, Forry somehow missed an open goal from inside the six-yard box and then forced a good save from the home keeper.

Corell forced another good save as Sids pushed for an equaliser. But Sidlesham were made to pay for those missed opportunities as a wayward pass was intercepted and converted for Shoreham to secure the points.

Sids they kept playing and should have pulled one back, Chittock this time guilty of a glaring miss.

Bailey was encouraged by the performance against a good Shoreham team. “Once we get three or four of our squad back from injury and holidays we will be a very competitive team in the division,” he said.