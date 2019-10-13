Shellshocked Blake can't believe Bognor lost 4-0 - but can still see positive signs

Rocks coach Robbie Blake admitted to being shellshocked after they lost 4-0 at home to Potters Bar after a goalless first half at Nyewood Lane.

But he insisted the Bognor squad was in better shape than on their run of defeats earlier in the season and results would come.

Ben Ward-Cochrane rounds keeper Myles Roberts for one of his goals / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Two of Potters Bar's goals were from goalkeeping mistakes, one stemmed from a defender trying to play offside and not succeeding and the other was from a loose pass, also at the back.

Blake said some of the goals came from mistakes you wouldn't normally see on a football field, but he insisted the squad was in better shape than it was and with a couple more additions was good enough to turn the season into a successful one.

Hear his full post-match interview above

Rocks 0 Potters Bar - how it happened

Rocks visit SCFL side to begin Sussex Senior Cup defence