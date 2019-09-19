Sidlesham and Midhurst out of Vase - and Selsey bow out of RUR Cup

It was a mixed week for Sidlesham but a losing one for Selsey and Midhurst. Here are the latest reports from our local SCFL division one teams.

Sidlesham 2 Kennington 4 (aet)

FA Vase 2nd qualifying round

Sids’ FA Vase adventure is over for another season. A moment of madness consigned them to defeat.

Unlucky to be trailing , keeper Warren Boyt was sent off for throwing the ball at an opponent after being kicked by a Kennington forward.

The visitors were ahead inside two minutes, a fine strike from outside the box giving Boyt in the Sids goal no chance.

The early setback inspired Sids and they laid siege to the Kennington goal. A series of attacks saw the ball cleared off the line three times in the first half alone. Pressure finally told and skipper Rob Madden came to Sidlesham’s rescue with a fine header from a corner.

Within a minute of the restart Sids were denied by more superb defending as another goalward effort was blocked on the line, and from the resulting clearance Kennington broke forward and a a deep cross was headed home for the visitors to take the lead for a second time.

Then came Boyt’s moment of madness. The red card did inspire the remaining ten Sids players and they got their reward two minutes from time when Morgan Forry fired home from close range to take the game to extra time.

The first period saw the visitors have plenty of the ball but they couldn’t find a way past Sids’ resolute defence. In the second period however, Sids’ heroic effort was ultimately brought to an end in the final couple of minutes.

Stand-in keeper Jono Tallent parried a shot to a Kennington forward who appeared to be at least a yard offside and, with just 60 seconds left before penalty kicks, Sids hearts were broken.

From the restart Sids pushed everyone forward and launched the ball into the opposing penalty box but Kennington cleared their lines and an unmarked forward burst through to finish with the last kick.

* Sidlesham beat Southwick 5-1 in midweek in the RUR Cup.

Midhurst & Easebourne 0 Crowborough Ath 2

FA Vase 2nd qualifying round

The Stags bowed out the FA Vase to higher league opponents.

They huffed and puffed and lacked the quality to test the Crows.

The Crows took the lead in the eighth minute with a long ball over the full-back, who misjudged the ball, which was pulled back for Luke Leppard to tap home.

Billy Johnson in the Crows goal dealt with everything comfortably. Just before half-time Stags keeper Josh Bird make a good save with his legs.

The Stags had lots of possession in the second half and Lewis Hyde’s shot was pushed away. Jake Slater had a well struck free kick that just missed the far post.

The Crows got the killer second in the 63rd minute, and a mistake in the Stags back line was punished by Kieran Scantlebury giving Bird no chance.

Bird made another smart stop before Scantlebury hit the Stags bar.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “I was disappointed we never asked enough questions, we lacked quality and the second goal killed it. At one we were always in it.”

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Brown, Lane, Slater, Dreckmann. Subs used: Wyatt, Hyde, Tollworthy.

* The Stags have also gone out of the RUR Cup - they lost 3-2 at home to Wick on Tuesday.

Steyning 5 Selsey 1

RUR Cup

Selsey are out of the RUR Cup after a 5-1 loss at Steyning.

Manager Daren Pearce said: “The lads had a tough week, playing a good Littlehampton side on Tuesday night who are looking to get promoted out of the league this season and are most people’s choice for the league, then going to promoted Steyning on Saturday.

“We travel to Midhusrt, who have started well this season, this weekend, and we know they will provide us with another tough test.

“Hopefully we will be getting a few lads back to full fitness having been missing a few in recent weeks but this gave our other young lads chances with game time and minutes to prove they are developing and moving forward.

“We are by no means the finished article but the lads are working hard to put a couple of disappointments behind them. We have a good group of youngsters and sometimes we will get that blip and a little bit of inconsistency. But they will only learn things through playing and game experience and this will hold them in good stead for the future.”