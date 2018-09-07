Sidlesham bag Bagshot win for Vase progress

Sidlesham started their FA Vase campaign in fine style with a thumping 5-0 win at Combined Counties League side Bagshot.

The hosts started strongly but for all the good situations the Baggies created, they never really had a serious effort to trouble Matt Boulton in the Sids goal.

Sids took control and were nearly rewarded as Ben Mepham’s turn and curling effort forced a top-class save from the home keeper. Sids were rewarded on 39 minutes when in-form Morgan Forry fired home from the edge of the box.

The hosts were almost level on the stroke of half-time when a speculative drive took a deflection and clipped the top of the bar.

Bagshot started the second half quickly but the Sids defence coped magnificently, supported as ever by a midfield three of Ryan Chittock, Sam Agostinelli and Alfie Bunker, who worked tirelessly breaking up play while looking to play forward.

Sids increased their lead when the influential Mepham released Forry, who fired home. Sids should have been further ahead as Chittock made a lung-busting run to get on the end of a Mepham cross only to see his effort fly over.

They didn’t have to wait long for a third, skipper Rob Madden poking the ball home from close range following a corner whipped in by Forry.

As the home side pushed forward, a clever reverse pass from Chittock released Mepham who finished well.

The best goal of the night was saved until last as sub Frazer Smith turned on the halfway line, leaving the home centre-back on his backside. Smith strode forward and smashed the ball into the bottom corner a fitting end to a five-star performance from Sidlesham.

Ben Dines put in a real shift and defended superbly, having his best game under manager Steve Bailey.

Sids - Boulton, Dines, Low (McGreal), Madden, Lillywhite, Corell, Bunker (Smith), Chittock, Agostinelli, Forry, Mepham.

Sids return to league action this week at home to Southwick.

