Sidlesham live to fight another day in the FA Vase

There was another decent showing from Sids as they hosted Stansfield in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase. But again, there was no win.

Stansfeld had made the long trip from Kent and had spent three hours in a coach but it certainly didn’t show as they started brightly forcing a fine save from home Keeper Warren Boyt in the opening couple of minutes.

With a strong breeze behind them the visitors kept the pressure on Sids for the majority of the half but resolute defending restricted Stansfeld to long range efforts.

The second half was Sids' turn to exert pressure and they should have scored soon after the restart, Simon Whall heading just wide. As the home side controlled the majority of the play it was the visitors who were clinical In front of goal taking the lead on the hour, a slide rule pass beating Sids' offside trap leaving the visiting forward with an easy finish.

Sids made a couple of changes, bringing on Jono Tallent and Jake Jackson for the last 20 minutes and both had a positive impact on the game. Tallent gave the home side a focal point and Jackson’s pace was a threat in behind.

Sids went in search of an equaliser. and chances, as has been the case all season, came and went either through poor finishing or great defending. In one passage of play Stansfeld cleared the ball off the goal line three times, and it appeared it was not going to happen for Sidelsham.

But with 10 minutes to go Tallent was clumsily brought down in the box and the ref had no hesitation in point to the spot. Morgan Forry converted and it was game on.

Sids were all over the visitors and should have clinched the tie: Jackson, one on one with the keeper, saw his shot saved and Forry was unable to turn in the rebound.

The game went to extra time and both teams had chances to win the game, the visitors missing two free headers from corners; for Sidlesham Tallent had a couple of goal bound efforts blocked late on. The game ended 1-1 and a replay is scheduled for Tuesday in Kent.

Boss Steve Bailey was happy with the game in general but said decision making in the final third of the pitch had to be better if Sids were to progress this season.