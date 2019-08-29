Sidlesham still searching ... Selsey win big then lose heavily

Sidlesham are still looking for their first win of the season - and it was a mixed holiday weekend for them and for Selsey in division one of the Southern Combination League

Sidlesham 3 Storrington 3

Arundel 2 Sidlesham 1

SCFL division one

It was another weekend of frustration as Sids look for their elusive first win of the season.

For 45 minutes the home side had the better of the proceedings. Despite going behind to an early goal , Sids battled back to lead 3-1 at the break with goals from Rob Madden, Morgan Forry and Tom Bayley.

But the second half belonged to the visitors as they dominated proceedings and deservedly shared the spoils scoring twice as the game finished 3-3.

So to a red hot bank holiday Monday at Arundel. With Sids missing some key players through work and injury, boss Steve Bailey’s patched-up team worked hard in the blistering heat to stifle the home side but were undone either side of half-time with two costly errors nullifying their hard work.

SIds rallied and pulled a goal back through inspirational skipper Rob Madden but despite dominating the last 15 minutes they couldn’t break down a resilient Arundel.

This Saturday Sidlesham are at home in the FA Vase against Stansfeld from the Southern Counties Eastern League.

Selsey 5 Billingshurst 1

Wick 4 Selsey 0

SCFL division one

Selsey are flying high in division one after a 5-1 home win over Billingshurst.

Lindon Miller, Max Davies (2). Ryan Morey and Callum Dowdell were on target for Daren Pearce’s men.

But they came crashing back to earth on Tuesday with a 4-0 reverse at Wick.

Pearce said: “On Saturday we played well and got the result our play and performance warranted, scoring good goals and taking our chances when we created them.

“On Tuesday we were well under par and didn’t do what was asked of us at the right times and got punished by an experienced Wick side who on the night were good value for the 4-0 win.

“At 1-0 down we had a great chance to level it but didn’t convert, then conceded a second with a poor piece of play and that puts you up against it. Then we stopped doing what’s got us to where we are and once you do that things become even harder.

“Wick were better than us on the night and the lads now need to bounce back when we go up against higher opposition on Saturday in the FA Vase away at Punjab United.”