Chichester City's players will tackled the challenge of League One opposition head-on.

So says club captain Connor Cody as the squad come to terms with news they're off to Adams Park or Prenton Park in the second round of the Cup.

Connor Cody, centre, watches the draw / Picture by Neil Holmes

Wherever they go they will be massive underdogs, but Cody said the squad had great spirit and self-belief and would relish the challenge before them.

See Cody's full reaction to the draw in our interview above.