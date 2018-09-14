Skipper strikes - then sees red - as Bosham open account

A late strike from captain Ryan Coombes saw Bosham notch their first win of the season - a 3-2 success at Ferring.

Coombes then saw red to end the game on a sour note but the Reds were pleased to kick-start their campaign at the Glebelands.

Ferring have had a change in playing staff for the new season and have found it hard to adjust to life in the division so far with heavy defeats in their opening few games but they went into this game knowing Bosham had also been struggling.

Bosham gained early possession to make things awkward for the Blues. Keeper Cameron Wincell looked a little nervous in goal but did well to keep his side level with a string of good saves.

After 15 minutes Bosham broke the deadlock through the dangerous Alex Barnes, who showed fleet of foot to sprint clear and finish with ease under the despairing dive of Wincell.

The goal seemed to settle Bosham and before long their lead doubled through striker Luke Gregory. Matt Hiscock slid a ball into space for Barnes to run on to and his low cross was inch-perfect into the path of Gregory, who slid the ball in.

Ferring replied when young striker Nkanyiso Mbambo slotted home from the spot after a foul by Bosham keeper Harley Redman.

With Bosham still reeling, Mbambo drew the hosts level when latching on to a long ball and got there ahead of a startled Redman and poked the loose ball into the net.

Bosham came out for the second half re-energised and Coombes had an excellent chance close to the hour, but found the safe hands of Wincell.

Next the Bosham captain manufactured another good position but his effort went just wide with Wincell well beaten.

Bosham were knocking hard at the door and many chances were coming their way – and with just two minutes left the decisive moment arrived.

Hiscock drove in a corner from the left and Coombes directed it perfectly into the bottom corner to give the Robins a deserved lead.

Despite losing the skipper to a red card in injury time the Reds held on to secure a massive win.

Now they can look forward to the visit of Cowfold to Walton Lane this week.

Bosham: Redman, Bulbeck, Blanshard, Hiscock, Spicer, Bishop, Barnes, Coombes, Gregory, Terry, Lidster. Subs: Lewis, Desi, Smith.